On the afternoon of December 31st, 2025, at approximately 1:33 PM, law enforcement officers went to 788 South 1150 East in Oakland City to serve a failure to appear warrant on 53-year-old, Dennis McCloskey.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers spoke with 58-year-old, William Pope, about the outstanding warrant for McCloskey.

During the conversation with law enforcement, Pope gave false information to deputies to hinder the warrant service.

After a brief investigation, McCloskey and Pope were both taken into custody without incident.

McCloskey and Pope were transported to the Gibson County Detention Center, where McCloskey is facing charges on his outstanding warrant, and Pope was charged with False Informing.