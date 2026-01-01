On the night of December 31, 2025, at approximately 10:05 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a physical domestic altercation in the 100 block of East 780 South near Fort Branch.

Multiple law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene and upon arriving separated all the parties, while detaining two of them.



Deputies began an investigation into the incident where they spoke with all parties involved in the incident, and at the conclusion, 21-year-old, Keaton Benefiel, was taken into custody.

Benefiel was transported to the Gibson County Detention Center where he was charged with Domestic Battery and Interference with the Report of a Crime.