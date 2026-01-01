Gilbert Leo “Gib” Voegerl, age 86 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on December 31, 2025 at home.

Gib was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 13, 1939 to Orville and Henrietta (Wigand) Voegerl. He married Patricia Schnell on June 22, 1963 in St. Celestine Catholic Church.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 147 in Jasper.

Gib retired from Jasper Plastics in 2000 after many years of service.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, and their Men’s Sodality. He was also a member of the Dubois County Museum.

He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, taking bus trips, taking care of his yard, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia E. “Pat” Voegerl, one son, Blake Voegerl (Julia), Bargersville, IN, one daughter, Nicole “Nikki” Martin (Craig), Bowling Green, KY, four grandchildren, Jordan Weideman (Kyle), Bailee Voegerl, Tyler Martin, and Avery Martin, one brother, Linus Voegerl (Mary Jane), Huntingburg, and one sister Carol Lasher, Arizona, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Connie Meyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gilbert Leo “Gib” Voegerl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

