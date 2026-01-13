The Daviess and Martin County Soil & Water Conservation Districts have announced details for their upcoming 2026 annual meetings.

The Daviess County SWCD is set to host its Annual Meeting on February 5th, at the Washington Community Building. Doors open at 6 PM and the event begins at 6:30 PM.

The evening will feature a meal provided by Wittmer’s Catering, a special viewing of Query Production’s film “These Roots Run Deep in Healthy Soil” Parts 1 & 2, and guest speaker Emily Kelly of NRCS.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under, and can be purchased at the Daviess County SWCD office, emailing Amber.Stevens@daviess.org, or calling 812-254-4780.

The Martin County SWCD is set to host its Annual Meeting on February 9th, at the Martin County Community Building. Doors open at 6 PM and the meal starts at 6:30 PM.

The event’s meal will be offered by Wittmer’s Catering, and the evening will also include guest speaker Mike Burkhart, lifelong farmer and co-founder of the Travis Burkhart Foundation.

Tickets cost $5 for adults and those 18 and under enter for free. To purchase tickets stop by the Martin County SWCD office, contact Brenda Norris by email at MartinSWCD@yahoo.com, or by phone at 812-295-3149.