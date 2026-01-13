Senate Bill (SB)148, which expands the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, passed unanimously today in the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee. State Senator Rodney Pol Jr. (D-Chesterton), author of the bill, released the following statement:

“I am sincerely grateful for the support SB 148 received in committee,” Pol said. “Advancing this bill brings us one step closer to providing Senate District 4 and Northwest Indiana with additional tools to solve crimes and keep our communities safe.”

SB 148 would add LaPorte and Porter counties to the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. Established in 2021, the task force is made up of law enforcement officers and analysts from agencies across the state and is focused on combating gun violence and organized crime.

“Northwest Indiana experienced a particularly violent summer that deeply impacted our communities and highlighted the need for more resources to keep our streets safe,” Pol said. “In response, I worked closely with local law enforcement, government leaders, advocates and community members to determine how the state can help.”

To date, the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force has removed more than 1,500 illegal guns, which are guns from violent offenders or other individuals not legally allowed to carry, from Indiana communities.

“I look forward to continued bipartisan support as this bill moves through the legislative process,” Pol said.

Sen. Pol represents Senate District 4 which encompasses portions of northern Porter County including Portage and Chesterton as well as portions of LaPorte County including Michigan City and Westville. For more information on Sen. Pol, his legislative agenda or other State Senate business call 1-800-382-9467 or visit www.indianasenatedemocrats.org/s4.