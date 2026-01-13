Rep. Mark Messmer

Today, January 13th, Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN) joined House Republican Leadership to rally support for the passage of his legislation, H.R. 2270, the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act, in the House of Representatives.

Along with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Conference Chair Lisa McClain (R-MI), Rep. Messmer emphasized in his remarks that the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act will incentivize companies to pass along to their workforce much needed economic relief by eliminating a punishing financial mandate that was created during the 1930’s.



This bill reflects the commitment Republicans have made to all Americans to make America more affordable.

To watch Rep. Messmer’s full remarks at the press conference, click here. The text of his remarks can be found below:

“America is at a crossroads. “After the terrible leadership of the last Administration, Republicans are finally in a place to deliver change, and we can waste no time in providing more financial relief to the American people. “Bureaucratic red tape and expensive mandates are costing businesses AND employees valuable money – and it’s important that we get government out of their way! “I have introduced the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act to give businesses the flexibility they need to pass on this important benefit to their workers. “The current mandates of the Fair Labor Standards Act related to dependent care – drive up costs for businesses through unreasonable pay calculations. “These expensive requirements naturally remove the incentive for companies to provide this service at no cost to their employees. “In fact, these mandates are so outdated, they were enacted in 1938, when nobody used daycare for their kids – and elderly parents lived with their adult children until death. “In these modern times, we must get rid of red tape and let businesses invest in the needs of their employees without punishing the company for doing just that. “Hoosiers, and all Americans, must not be forced to choose between caring for a loved one and working outside the home. “Businesses deserve to be profitable, and they are also entitled to have the most qualified workers to support the company’s growth. “They should be rewarded, not punished, for making this critical pro-family benefit available, which, in turn helps them recruit the best and the brightest to their labor force. “I am grateful for my Republican leaders who, along with the Trump Administration, are dedicated to turning this economy around and making America profitable again. “The Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act contributes to our goal of returning Affordability to the American people and the U.S. workforce. “The American taxpayer needs our help now more than ever to get our economy back on track – and this bill will be one small step in making that dream a reality.”

To learn more about the work Rep. Messmer is doing for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, click here.