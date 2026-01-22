The Dubois County Republican Party has scheduled a caucus to fill an upcoming vacancy in the office of Dubois County Council, District 2, following the service of Councilman Ryan Craig.

The caucus will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jasper Train Depot, located at 201 Mill St. in Jasper.

Republicans interested in being considered as a candidate must live within the Dubois County Council District 2 precincts, which include Bainbridge 2E, 2W, 3E, 4N, 4S, 5S, and 6S. Candidates must complete CEB-5 and CAN-12 forms and submit them to Dubois County Republican Party Chair Amy L. Kippenbrock no later than 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The caucus meeting will be closed to the public, but members of the media are invited to attend. More information is expected to be released after the caucus concludes.