The seventh annual Christmas light recycling program in Dubois County was deemed a success, with a total of 1,435 pounds of Christmas lights collected and recycled during December and January. Drop-off locations were available at Rural King and the Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) Process Center.

This marks the seventh consecutive year the program has diverted at least a half ton of light strands from the landfill, continuing a long-running effort to reduce waste and support recycling initiatives in the county.

Officials with the Dubois County Solid Waste District say the program continues to be well received by local residents and even draws interest from neighboring counties. Recycling programs like this one help support the local economy while reducing landfill use.

The Solid Waste District plans to offer the Christmas light recycling program again next season. In the meantime, residents who still have old or non-working light strands may bring them to the SWMD Process Center at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper during regular public hours.

The program is a cooperative effort between Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. More information about this and other recycling programs is available at duboiscountyrecycles.org, on the District’s Facebook page, or by calling 812-482-7865.