Governor Mike Braun announced today that Physician Care Coordination Consultants LLC (PC3 Health), a health care services company bridging the gap between providers, patients and insurance, announced plans today to expand its operations to Indiana, establishing a new office in Jeffersonville and creating up to 40 new high-wage jobs by the end of 2029.

“Indiana’s robust life sciences sector and talent pipeline are primed to support health care services providers like PC3 Health,” said Gov. Braun. “PC3 Health joins a growing list of innovative and tech-enabled companies, from small businesses to Fortune 500 firms, choosing Indiana and its communities for long-term growth.”

PC3 Health, which is based in Kentucky, will invest $1 million to establish a new 13,000-square-foot office at 903 Sprint Street in Jeffersonville. The expansion will allow the company to grow its professional team, tapping into Indiana’s robust health care and life sciences workforce to increase its ability to serve health care providers and hospitals throughout the Midwest and beyond.

The company plans to begin hiring for Indiana-based positions in February, adding a range of professional positions, including physician advisors, case managers, data analysts and administrative support staff.

“We are excited to expand our footprint into Indiana and become part of the Jeffersonville community,” said Karan Shah, M.D., managing partner of PC3 Health. “Our mission is to provide strategic guidance and clinical expertise to hospitals navigating the increasing complexity of payor relationships, utilization, and case management. This expansion positions us to better serve our partners while creating meaningful, well-paying jobs in the region.”

PC3 Health is designed to bridge gaps in the health care system, driving financial wellness in health care organizations so more patients can receive the care they need. The company, which employs physicians, nurses and administrators with first-hand health care experience, offers innovative and effective solutions, including utilization management, case management, physician advisory services, data analytics and project management, to improve the insurance approvals process and create effective solutions that work for everyone: patients, providers and payors.

“PC3 Health’s decision to locate in the city of Jeffersonville is yet another victory for our growing community and we welcome their presence and partnership,” said Mayor Mike Moore. “This announcement brings new premium high-wage jobs for our residents, reactivates a key commercial building on Spring Street, and further reinforces Jeffersonville’s reputation as a destination for innovation.”

With this expansion to Indiana, PC3 Health joins a strong life sciences sector that ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for life sciences exports and employs more than 70,000 Hoosiers statewide, according to BioCrossroads. PC3 Health is the latest company to announce life sciences-focused growth plans in Indiana, joining INCOG BioPharma, West Pharmaceutical Solutions and Autocam Medical, which together are creating more than 1,300 new jobs.