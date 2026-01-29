Latest News

Heritage Hills High School is reminding the community that its FFA Ag Appreciation Breakfast is still scheduled for Friday, January 30th, 2026, from 6:30 to 8 AM CST, despite the recent winter weather.

Individuals in all agriculture-related careers, including but not limited to Agricultural Economists, Agricultural Engineers, Agronomists, Animal Nutritionists, Animal Physiologists, Aquaculturists, Biochemists, and professionals across all areas of agriculture, are welcome to attend.

The breakfast will feature a menu of brats, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee, and milk.

Those interested in attending can find parking behind the school’s CTE building and the event itself will take place in their Ag Shop.

On By Celia Neukam

