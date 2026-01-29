The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme and Hofmarschall for the 48th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held July 30 – August 2, 2026 in downtown Jasper, Indiana. This year’s theme will be “Threads of History, Patterns of Progress”, celebrating America’s 250th birthday. The theme will be reflected on the button design for the 48th Annual Strassenfest, and through special events and activities leading up to, and throughout the weekend. Hofmarschall for this year’s event will be representatives of the Dubois County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Corie Eckerle will serve in her second year as Strassenfest Chairman.

The theme “Threads of History, Patterns of Progress” interweaves the area’s rich German heritage with the momentous occasion of America’s 250th birthday. It serves as a reminder of how our community’s story is woven from the contributions of generations past and present. The German immigrants who settled Dubois County brought with them traditions, work ethic, and values that became integral threads in the fabric of American society. This theme recognizes that our local German traditions and American patriotism are not separate patterns, but complementary in design – strengthening and enriching the other as we move forward into our nation’s next 250 years.

Members of the Dubois County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will serve as the Hofmarshall at this year’s festival, representing our American patriotism and history. The DAR was chartered on October 17, 1922, when fourteen founding members came together to perpetuate the memory and spirit of those who achieved American Independence. Over the past century, the local chapter has been instrumental in preserving local history and promoting patriotism throughout the community. Members have worked diligently to locate and mark the graves of seven Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Dubois County, and sponsored a bronze plaque on the east walk of the Dubois County Courthouse honoring these patriots. The chapter has spearheaded significant preservation efforts, including the renovation of the Old Town Hall in Huntingburg, and continues to support local schools, veterans, and active military through various programs. With 32 active members, the chapter hosts annual events including the American History and DAR Good Citizens reception and Constitution Week displays, while participating in wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the area. Their selection as Hofmarschall honors their century-long commitment to preserving the historical threads that connect our community to America’s founding principles.

Past Dubois County not for-profit booths and event contacts have received initial communication. Non-profit groups interested in participating in this year’s Strassenfest should visit jasperstrassenfest.org for details.

The Jasper Strassenfest committee wants to express their gratitude to all past sponsors for making the Jasper Strassenfest a premier German Festival. All financial support is used to provide free entertainment, events, activities and infrastructure. Sponsorship request letters have been mailed to past sponsors. Information about booths and events is also being shared with past participants. New Dubois County non-profit groups are encouraged to consider the Jasper Strassenfest as a fundraiser. Anyone wanting to provide financial support to the Jasper Strassenfest as a sponsor, or to participate by running a booth or event can call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.