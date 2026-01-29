The Jasper Public Library has announced its February 2026 list of events and activities being held.

– Tuesdays at 10am – Families are invited to weekly Storytime at the library. They always have some great books that go with the theme of the week, as well as crafts, activities, songs and more. Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays from 10am-4pm

– Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games. Stay and Play – Monday, February 2nd from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Children ages 2-5 are invited to stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30am to enjoy toys out in the Programming Room. This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and enjoy social time with other children. It’s also perfect for parents and caregivers too for socialization. No sign up is needed.

– Monday, February 2nd from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. This week’s focus will be STEM. Registration is required. STEM Quest – Monday, February 2nd from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm – Play with STEM, strategy, and logic toys, working at your own pace. This activity is for all ages, but those age 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

– Tuesday, February 3rd from 10:00 am-11:30 am – A workshop designed for individuals curious about family history or those who may want to carry out the work of another family member on a family tree. Come in with known information and build a pedigree chart of 2-4 generations using online library resources. Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, February 4th from 11:00am-1:00 pm – This group meets on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crocheting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

– Wednesday, February 4th from 3:30 pm-5:00 pm – Drop in to make heart-themed door décor, design Valentine robots, and sculpt with air dry clay. All supplies will be provided. Rubber Duck Party – Wednesday, February 4th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – Families can stop in to enjoy crafts, such as decorating your own rubber duck, duck fishing, water tables with bubbles and rubber ducks, snacks, and more. No sign up is needed.

– Thursday, February 5th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime. Family Fun Mental Health Fair – Saturday, February 7th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm – Join for a day filled with over thirty booths showcasing community resources, engaging games, arts, crafts, and giveaways. The first 100 attendees will receive a special mental health care swag bag.

– Tuesday, February 10th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Step into the role of detective as the group dissects three real crimes fueled by obsession, betrayal, and desire. This event is recommended for teens, and adults. The content of the event involves real crimes. No registration is required. Genealogy: Lunch, Learn, and Listen – Thursday, February 12th from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm – Bring your lunch or a snack and participate in a discussion with other family researchers about various topics, inquire and assist others in answering specific questions with genealogy research you are doing.

– Thursday, February 12th from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm – Stop by the Information Desk at the library to pick up the book club monthly read. Hearts & Gems: Valentine Diamond Art Magnets – Thursday, February 12th at 6:00 pm – Teens and adults are invited to create Valentine themed diamond art magnets using tiny gems to form bright, eye-catching designs. All supplies are provided. Participants may want to bring reading glasses or cheaters for small print and fine details.

– Friday, February 13th from 10:00am-11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo – Play multiple Valentine themed rounds, win sweet prizes, and enjoy a fun day with friends. This is a free event and no registration is required. Valentine Window Art – Saturday, February 14th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Drop in to create a colorful Valentine themed suncatcher. All supplies will be provided.

– Tuesday, February 17th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Each month the group travels to a different region of the United States, using their senses to explore the people, places, and stories that shaped the nation. This free program for adults and teens and requires no registration. Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, February 18th from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm – Join in every 3rd Wednesday of the month to enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. This activity is open to all ages, but those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

– Wednesday, February 18th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – This event for kids ages 3-6 includes all things food – Make your own fruit skewer, do a color changing red cabbage experiment, take part in a cookie/cracker stacking challenge, and more. Sign-up is required and registration opens on February 2nd. Baby Storytime – Ages 24 months and under – Thursday, February 19th from 10:00 am-11:00am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

– Thursday, February 19th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – This workshop is designed for individuals curious about family history or those who may want to carry out the work of another family member on a family tree. Come in with known information and build a pedigree chart of 2-4 generations using online library resources. One Book, Two Schools – Saturday, February 21st from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Jasper Library is partnering with Ireland Elementary and Jasper Elementary Schools for their “One Book, Two Schools” project. They will read the first chapter and offer activities and stations to add to the fun, such as art, farm stem building challenges, country fair games, and more. No sign up is needed.

– Monday, February 23rd from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm – Kids in grades 2-4 can join this book club which meets once a month. At the February meeting, members will receive the book Chester and Gus by Cammie McGovern. When they come back in March, the group will discuss the book and have activities centered around the book. JPL Evening Book Club – Tuesday, February 24th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – This month the group will explore ideas about race, equity, and how we can actively work toward a more just world. Books will be available for pickup at the library starting February 1. One copy per participant is available while supplies last. This group is open to the public and all adults are welcome. Come share your thoughts, questions and reflections in a respectful and engaging conversation with fellow readers. Books will need to be returned at the time of the program. Registration is not required.

– Friday, February 27th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Join Megan Crays for a practical wellness workshop to help you feel better, move more, and feel more energized. This is a free event open to all teens and adults. No registration is required. Lego Robotics – Saturday, February 28th from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm – This is a structured program and not a free-play event. Participants must be willing and able to follow instructions, and work through several projects before moving on to more difficult LEGO robotics sets. This program is reserved for ages 8 and above. No exceptions will be made.

For more information on these events, or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.