Aaron A. Haller, age 47, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on January 27, 2026, at his home.

Aaron was born on August 23, 1978, to David J. Haller and Judith A. (Kleeman) Cole.

He was a 1997 graduate from Tell City High School. He went on to serve in the United States Military.

He enjoyed music and spending time with friends.

He is survived by two brothers: Mark (Dannelle) Haller, Evansville; and Matthew J. Haller, Cincinnati, three nephews: Kyle Johnson, David Haller, and Charles Haller and several aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, David “Joe” Haller and Judith Cole.

Per the family’s request, a cremation was performed.

