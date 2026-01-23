A winter storm could bring heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures to communities across the United States this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, a winter storm watch, and a cold weather advisory for parts of the Indiana Region.

Ahead of the storm, the American Red Cross Indiana Region is urging families to take precautions now and stay safe as conditions worsen.

During a winter storm, people are encouraged to stay warm indoors whenever possible. If you must go outside, wear layers of loose clothing, along with a coat, gloves, a hat, and water-resistant boots. A scarf can also help protect your face and mouth from the cold.

The Red Cross says it’s important to watch for frostbite and hypothermia, which can become serious quickly. Areas like the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes are often the first affected. Signs of frostbite can include pain, numbness, or a change in skin color. Signs of hypothermia may include shivering, confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech.

Families are also encouraged to check on neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, children, people with diabetes, and others who may be more vulnerable to the cold. Residents should gather emergency supplies including food, water, medicine, warm clothing, blankets, extra chargers, and batteries.

If a power outage occurs, monitor local weather and utility alerts, and evacuate if your home becomes too cold. People may also need to visit warming centers or power charging stations if available.

To help prevent frozen pipes, the Red Cross recommends running water at a trickle and opening cabinet doors near sinks to allow warm air to reach plumbing. People are also reminded to take breaks when doing strenuous activities like shoveling snow. Drivers should keep their gas tank full and clean vehicle lights and windows to improve visibility.

The Red Cross is also warning about home heating safety, noting that home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and increase during winter months. If using a space heater, it should never be left unattended and should be placed on a hard, nonflammable surface. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, not into an extension cord, and turned off when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Children, pets, and anything that can burn should be kept at least three feet away from heating equipment. The Red Cross also stresses that ovens and cooking ranges should never be used to heat a home. Fireplace fires should never be left unattended, and embers should be fully extinguished before leaving home or going to bed.

Residents are encouraged to test smoke alarms monthly and practice a two-minute home fire escape plan.

For those who cannot afford smoke alarms or are unable to install them, the Red Cross may be able to help. Requests for free smoke alarm installation can be made at redcross.org/inhomefire.

In addition to storm safety, the Red Cross is also asking for blood donations as the organization faces a severe blood shortage. With winter weather potentially delaying or canceling blood drives this weekend, donors are urged to give now. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, especially O, A negative, and B negative.

As an incentive, those who donate through January 25, 2026, will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

The Red Cross also encourages residents to download its free First Aid app and Emergency app for safety tips, weather alerts, and shelter information.