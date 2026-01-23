Wilfred L. “Wif” Gress, age 95 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Wif was born in Ireland, Indiana on January 13, 1931, to Anton and Margaret (Lampert) Gress. He married Helen C. Begle on May 10, 1952 in St. Henry Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on January 3, 2017.

He was a 1949 graduate of Ireland High School, where he was point-guard for the basketball team.

Wif was a lifelong dairy farmer in Ireland. After retirement, he worked part time for the Dubois County Highway Dept.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, where he served on the church council and taught religion classes.

Wif was member of the Ireland Knights of Columbus where he served as a Grand Knight. He was also a member and past president of the Ireland Lions Club, and past president of the Dubois County 4-H Council. He was also a member of Ireland Sportsman’s Club, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, The Ireland Historical Society, and the Dubois County German Club.

He enjoyed racoon hunting, bowling league, playing cards with his friends, being a teller of tall tales and weather forecasting, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Cindy Vogt (Mike), Jasper, six sons; Steve Gress (Becky), Indianapolis, Terry Gress (Susan), Ireland, Mike Gress (Debbie), Ireland, Ken Gress (Jami), Jasper, Dave Gress (Marilyn), Princeton, and Dan Gress (Molly), Evansville, twenty-four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Mitz Lanham, Plainfield, IN, and Diane Buechlein (Gene), Fishers, IN, and one sister-in-law, Judy Gress, Jasper.

Preceding him in death beside his wife were two sisters; Clara Mae Braunecker, and Naomi Gress, three brothers; Richard, Virgil, and Lee Albert Gress, and one daughter-in-law, Karen Gress.

Funeral services for Wilfred L. “Wif” Gress will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, or a favorite charity.

