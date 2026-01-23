Virginia L. “Tootie” Knies, age 82 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, just short of her 83rd birthday.

She was born in Jasper, Indiana on January 26, 1943 to George and Theresia (Fritz) Buechlein. She married Allen E. Knies on February 22, 1962 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2016.

Virginia was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Sodality of the Blessed Mother. She was a member of organizations close to her heart, including the Sebring Florida Garden Association, Camping Hoosiers Club, and Dubois County Saddle Club.

Virginia lived a full life, dedicated to her family, faith, and community. A 1961 graduate of Jasper High School, she built a career at Aristokraft and Holy Family Catholic Church. She was also a loving caretaker for her husband, especially during his kidney transplant in 1975, exemplifying the depth of her commitment to those she loved. She found joy in baking and beautiful flowers.

Surviving, is one son, Brian Knies (Joan), Jasper, two daughters; Renee Fuhrman, Jasper, and Emily Stuckey (Josh), Noblesville, IN, grandchildren; Courtney Ball (Andrew), Adam T. Knies (Jess), Bailey Fuhrman, and Avery, Corbin, and Nolan Stuckey, great grandchildren; Brantley, Haizley, Emersyn, and Lawson, loving in-laws; Lorraine Buechlein, Dorothy Buechlein, Howard Schmitt, Martha Buechlein, Janice Mehringer, Marie Bradley, Mary Lee Knies, Hermie Knies (Nancy), Jack Knies (Jane), Rosie Knies, Keith Knies (Debbie), and Lori Baumeyer (Dean). She was also loved by many nieces and nephews of multiple generations, including eight godchildren Christine Harbeson, Mark Buechlein, Chris Knies, Brad Buechlein, Jason Knies, Diane Brescher, Cheri Acton, and Brenda Schnarr.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were four brothers; Maurice Buechlein, Ambrose Buechlein, Donnie Buechlein and David Buechlein, one sister, Mary Schmitt, and in-laws; Dolores Buechlein, Kenny Mehringer, Ronnie Knies, John Knies, and Kenny Knies.

Funeral services for Virginia L. “Tootie” Knies will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday.

The family wishes to extend a gracious thank you for the compassionate care provided to her and for being part of our life’s journey. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Family Quilters, or your favorite charity.

