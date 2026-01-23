State Sen. Daryl Schmitt

Two election transparency bills authored by State Sen. Daryl Schmitt passed the Senate Thursday, Jan. 22.

Senate Bill 112 would help to ensure Hoosiers are voting where they live and remove a step a former candidate needs to take if they move.

The bill would address situations when a candidate for office moves and must drop out of a race. If a candidate drops out of an election and the address on their withdrawal form is different from their voter registration, their registration would automatically be updated to match the address on their withdrawal form.

Senate Bill 113 would require election materials to be maintained over two election cycles. It would also require the material to be available if it’s needed as evidence in the event an individual is charged with election fraud.

“It is important to ensure that our elections are fair, and that is why I have made it my priority this session by authoring two bills targeted at protecting our election process,” Schmitt said, “These bills are one step closer to ensuring we maintain our democracy with free and fair elections here in Indiana.”

Both bills now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.