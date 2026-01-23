With several inches of snow on its way this weekend, the Jasper Police Department SROs are hosting a Snowman Building Contest.

The contest will begin when the snow begins this weekend and it will run through Monday, January 26th. To enter, build a snowman and snap a picture of it. Then, drop the picture of your crafted snowman in the comments of the Jasper Police Department Facebook post before 8 AM on Tuesday, January 27th.

Only GJCS students can win. One snowman per household/family.

The SROS will pick the winners based on three categories: the biggest, most original, and best school theme; and they will stop by to check the snowman out when choosing their winner.

Winners of the three categories will receive DQ Blizzard gift cards!

While this contest is all for fun, the Jasper Police Department also still reminds contestants and others of snow safety tips: dress in warm layered clothing (hats, gloves, and warm boots), take breaks indoors to warm up and avoid frostbite, watch out for icy patches and slippery spots, and stay visible if you’re near roads or drivers (wearing brighter colors will help drivers spot you).

To submit your snowman, visit the Jasper Police Department’s Facebook Page.