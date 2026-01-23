Donald R. Taber, Sr., age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:13 a.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Donald was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 20, 1932, to Eldena Taber. He was raised by his mother, Eldena, and his grandparents Walter and Rella Taber.

He married his wife of 67 years, Marie M. Miller on October 13, 1955, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 20, 2022.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War.

He worked as a meatcutter and in delivery and was later the owner for OK Grocery in Jasper. Until retirement he worked at the Egg Plant in Dubois.

Donald was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the V.F.W. Post #673.

He was an avid sports fan and liked watching the Indiana Pacers, IU basketball, and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. In addition, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Donnie Jr. (Jane) Taber, Jasper, IN, and J.P. Taber, Huntingburg, IN, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one brother, Roy Ingle.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at St. Charles Health Campus and the Visitin Angels for their kind and compassionate care for Donald.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald R. Taber Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Mariah Hill Cemetery in Mariah Hill, Indiana. The Abe Lincoln Post #444 will conduct military rites in the back of church after the Mass.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, American Diabetes Association, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.