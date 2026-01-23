The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the UIndy Center for Aging & Community (UIndy CAC), has announced the Lifelong Arts Indiana Creative Aging Summit, set for March 23, 2026, at the University of Indianapolis campus.

This free, one-day in-person learning opportunity will bring together aging service providers, libraries, communities, and arts organizations, as well as artists and experts on creative aging around supporting the expansion of arts learning for older adults in Indiana. The convening will offer learning, networking, and resources to anyone interested in providing arts experiences to older adults using the Lifelong Arts Indiana model.

Lifelong Arts Indiana, a multi-year initiative of the IAC, is designed to bring evidence-based participatory arts programming to older adults across Indiana to improve health and wellbeing outcomes through best-practices trainings and funded residencies. Research on the programming revealed that the Lifelong Arts Indiana model improved the mental and physical health of older adults, created meaningful employment opportunities for artists, and created sustainable community partnerships.

More information regarding the full summit agenda and speakers will be announced over the coming weeks and made available on the IAC website. Seating is limited and all attendees must register in advance.

For more information or to register, visit: eventbrite.com/e/lifelong-arts-indiana-creative-aging-summit-tickets-1980393991740.