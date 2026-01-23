The City of Huntingburg has declared a snow emergency, set to go into effect Saturday, January 24th, 2026, at 11 AM.

Parking on city streets designated as “snow routes” will be restricted during this time, and all vehicles must be removed before 11AM. The city notes vehicles remaining on snow routes after this time may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Those city streets include:

1st Street (from Pebble Beach Dr. to Cherry St.)

4th Street (from Chestnut St. to Van Buren St.)

9th Street (from Van Buren St. to Shelby St.)

12th Street (from west corporate limits to U.S. 231)

13th Street (from Chestnut St. to U.S. 231)

17th Street (from Chestnut St. to U.S. 231)

19th Street (from 400 West to Van Buren St.)

22nd Street (from Chestnut St. to Van Buren St.)

400 West (within the corporate limits)

Cherry Street (from 1st Street to Vogel Ave.)

Chestnut Street (from US. 231 North to Phoenix Dr.)

Geiger Street (from 4th Ave. to 6th St.)

Old St. Rd. 231 (from Main St. to Van Buren St.)

Phoenix Drive (from 400 West to U.S. 231)

Shelby Street (from 6th St. to 9th St.)

Short 4th Street (from Van Buren St. to Washington St.)

Van Buren Street (from 1st St. to 22nd St.)

The City of Huntingburg will also restrict parking in cul-de-sacs, as parked vehicles significantly hinder snowplows’ ability to safely and efficiently clear the area.

All City of Huntingburg Departments are actively preparing for the upcoming snow events, and as snow begins on Saturday, residents are encouraged to stay home if possible and park vehicles in driveways rather than on the street to help crews clear roads safely and efficiently. If street parking is your only available option, parking is available in the City Hall parking lot.

Street Department crews will begin pre-treating roadways on Friday, January 23, 2026, and all snow-removal equipment will be ready for deployment as weather conditions develop on Saturday.

The city says to keep in mind that due to cold temperatures and significant snowfall, snow is unlikely to melt quickly, and multiple rounds of plowing may be necessary. While plowing operations may result in snow being pushed toward driveway entrances, this is not intentional. Due to the extent of roadway coverage and time constraints, Street Department crews are unable to return to clear individual driveways.

The Street Department will be working diligently throughout the event to restore safe and accessible streets for the community as quickly as possible

Residents should also note the Huntingburg City Lake and all parks, except Charles C. Niehaus Memorial Park, will be closed beginning Friday, January 23, at 3:30 PM until further notice. Huntingburg City Transit and Huntingburg Senior Center will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026.

In addition, the city highlighted a message from the U.S. Postal Service issued ahead of the weather. Customers are asked by USPS to help their letter carrier by clearing a path to their mailbox whether the box is located on the house or at the curbside. For mailboxes located on the house, clear a path on the sidewalk and steps leading to the mailbox, and for curbside mailboxes, clear a path to approach and exit the mailbox; generally a car length approach and another car length to exit.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the City of Huntingburg Facebook page and local news sources for updates. For questions or for more information, contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at (812)683-2211 or ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.