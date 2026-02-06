The Indiana State Police and Indiana Troopers Youth Services (ITYS) have announced the dates and locations for their 2026 Indiana State Police Summer Camps, offering youth across the state opportunities to learn leadership, teamwork, and positive life skills.

The program includes several camp options designed for different age groups. Pioneer Camps are available by recommendation only for youth ages 11 to 14. These sessions will be held at Mounds Park from June 8 through June 11, 2026, and at Mollenhour Camp from June 29 through July 2, 2026.

Law Camps are open to students entering the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. Campers can attend the Columbus Law Camp in Columbus from July 7 through July 11, 2026, or the Anderson Law Camp in Anderson from June 28 through July 1, 2026.

Career Camps are geared toward high school–aged students interested in law enforcement and public safety careers. These camps will take place at Vincennes University in Vincennes from June 21 through June 26, 2026, Trine University in Angola from July 5 through July 10, 2026, and Anderson University for the Anderson Cadet Camp from June 21 through June 27, 2026.

The Shield Project will also return in 2026, hosted at Anderson University in Anderson from June 3 through June 7, 2026.

Additional details about camp eligibility, applications, and registration can be found on the newly updated Indiana Troopers Youth Services website at trooper.org.