The Indiana State Police have announced new internship opportunities for college students interested in pursuing careers in forensic science and investigative services.

The Crime Scene Investigator Internship Program is an observational and experiential opportunity designed for students seeking careers in forensic services. Interns will work closely with Indiana State Police crime scene investigators and gain hands-on exposure to modern investigative practices. The program provides insight into both the administrative and field responsibilities involved in crime scene investigations.

In addition, the Indiana State Police Forensic Laboratory is offering two separate internship positions—one in biology and one in chemistry. These internships allow students to observe real casework and sample processing while working alongside forensic scientists. Participants will learn about current industry standards, modern testing instruments, and the daily analytical and administrative duties of forensic laboratory professionals.

All internship positions are open to college students pursuing forensic science–related careers. Applications for all three internships are available online and must be submitted by Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

More information and application materials can be found through the Indiana State Police employment portal at governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp.