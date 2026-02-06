Latest News

Gregorio Rocha Torres, age 65, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:14 p.m., on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville. 

He was born March 14, 1960, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Gregorio Rocha and Soledad Torres; and married Noemi Angela Rocha on February 27, 1997, in Jasper. Gregorio was an avid fisherman and hunter; and enjoyed gardening and watching soccer. He loved his family; especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. 

He is survived by his wife, Noemi Angela Rocha of Huntingburg; four children, Irvin Rocha of Evansville, Heidy Rocha of Jasper, Maria Soledad Rocha of Bloomington and Marco Rocha of Valparaiso; his mother, Soledad Torres of Mexico; and three grandchildren, Xavier Baires, Ariana Baires and Mia Rosales. 

A funeral mass for Gregorio Rocha Torres will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T. (9:00 a.m., C.S.T.), on Monday, February 9, 2026, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale. Father Richard Toboso will officiate the mass. 

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T. (3:00-6:00 p.m., C.S.T.) on Sunday, February 8th at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale; and also from 9:00-9:45 a.m., E.S.T. (8:00-8:45 a.m., C.S.T.) at the church on Monday, prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com 

