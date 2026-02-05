The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to attend the 2026 State of the City of Jasper presentation on Wednesday, February 18th, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the VUJ CTIM Building Auditorium.

This event will offer the opportunity to learn what is happening in Jasper in 2026 with presenter Mayor Dean Vonderheide.

The cost to attend is $20 per person, including lunch, and can be paid at the door.

RSVP is required and must be made by Thursday, February 12th. To make your registration, contact the Jasper Chamber by phone 812-482-6866, or by email chamber@jasperin.org.