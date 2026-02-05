Latest News

The Jasper Chamber is set to host a “How to Launch Your Own Business” step-by-step interactive workshop on Thursday, February 12th, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 PM.

The workshop will have options to attend in person at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce or virtually, and will be presented by ISBDC Ecosystem Navigator and Business Advisor, Grant Sherfick.

Sherfick will help participants learn the essential steps of taking their business from concept to launch, clarifying its vision, building a solid plan, handling the basics, confidently taking the first steps as a business owner, and more.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 812-482-6866, or emailing chamber@jasperin.org.

Participants are also welcome to schedule a one-on-one advisor session with Sherfick prior to the workshop. These sessions are available during office hours from 1-4 PM, and can be scheduled by emailing dsherfick@isbdc.org.

On By Celia Neukam

