A resolution sponsored by State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) to honor Sergeant Heather Glenn unanimously passed the Senate on Thursday, Feb. 5.

House Concurrent Resolution 3 urges the Indiana Department of Transportation to rename a portion of State Road 237 near Perry County Memorial Hospital the “Sergeant Heather J. Glenn Memorial Highway” to honor Sergeant Heather Glenn who was tragically killed while on duty in 2023.

“Sergeant Glenn was a mentor to many officers and people throughout her community,” Schmitt said. “She dedicated her life to protecting Hoosiers, and this recognition would honor her legacy and ensure she will not be forgotten.”

Sergeant Heather Glenn dedicated her life to the citizens of Tell City and Perry County, serving for 20 years as a member of the Tell City Police Department, consistently demonstrating the highest standards of law enforcement and public service.

Sergeant Glenn’s ultimate sacrifice and lasting impact on lives of residents of Tell City, Perry County, and the surrounding communities call for a lasting and visible tribute to honor her memory and service.

Schmitt encourages constituents to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Schmitt can be reached by filling out a “Contact Me” form online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Schmitt or by phone at 800-382-9467.