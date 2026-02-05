The Jasper Chamber has announced multiple ribbon cuttings set for February and March 2026 in the local area.
These ribbon cuttings include:
- Fire Horse Yoga (located at 708 1/2 Main Street in Jasper) – Tuesday, February 17th – 1:30 PM
- Green Thumb Landscaping and Garden Center – 50th Anniversary Celebration (located 702 Third Avenue in Jasper) – Tuesday, February 27th – 11:30 AM
- Moss & Moonlight Spa (located at 209 East 6th Street in Jasper) – Monday, March 30th – 11 AM
