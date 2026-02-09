Latest News

Actors Community Theatre has announced they are offering a $500 scholarship for talented individuals in the community.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must have participated in at least two ACT productions, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2, and either be a 2026 high school graduate attending college in the fall of 2026 or currently enrolled in college.

The deadline for applying is April 1st, 2026. Those interested can submit their application online at actorscommunitytheatre.com/scholarship.

If you have any questions, contact ACT at info@actorscommunitytheatre.com.

On By Celia Neukam

