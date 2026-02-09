On Saturday night, February 7, Trooper Blake Leary was patrolling State Road 37 near Branchville when he observed a vehicle with only one working headlight. Trooper Leary stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Jeffrey Davis. While speaking to Davis, Trooper Leary observed visible signs of impairment. Trooper Leary also observed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was performed. Suspected marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Davis was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Davis was arrested and transported to the Perry County Jail. During a search at the jail, more suspected marijuana was located. Davis is being held on bond.
Arrested and Charges:
• Jeffrey A. Davis, 60, Sulphur, IN
Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony
Trafficking with an Inmate – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
Arresting Officer – Trooper Blake Leary
Assisting Officer – Trooper Jack Fischer
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law
You must be logged in to post a comment.