On Saturday night, February 7, Trooper Blake Leary was patrolling State Road 37 near Branchville when he observed a vehicle with only one working headlight. Trooper Leary stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Jeffrey Davis. While speaking to Davis, Trooper Leary observed visible signs of impairment. Trooper Leary also observed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was performed. Suspected marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Davis was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Davis was arrested and transported to the Perry County Jail. During a search at the jail, more suspected marijuana was located. Davis is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Jeffrey A. Davis, 60, Sulphur, IN

Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Trafficking with an Inmate – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Blake Leary

Assisting Officer – Trooper Jack Fischer

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law