Debra L. “Turtle” Grunden, age 64, of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, February 9, 2026 at The Waters of Huntingburg.

Turtle was born March 31, 1961, in Clarksville, to Oneida Grunden and was a 1979 graduate of Crawford County High School. She worked for 31 years at DMI Furniture and served as a union steward for the Steel Workers Union. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed woodworking and cooking. She enjoyed snuggling up with her beloved pets, Bubby and Max. She was preceded in death by her mother; and a sister-in-law, Karie Grunden.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Grunden of Marengo; caregiver and friend, Linda “Cookie” Koch of Huntingburg; nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Marengo Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com