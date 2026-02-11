The Jasper Chamber has announced they are bringing back “Coffee & Convo with the Mayor of Jasper” for multiple dates in 2026.

These events offer a time to hear from the Mayor of Jasper on what’s happening in the city as well as a chance to ask questions.

This year’s schedule will hold all the events on Thursdays, including February 26th, August 27th, and October 29th. The first on the list set for February 26th will be held from 8 to 9:15 AM at The Next Chapter.

No RSVP is required and the community is invited to attend.