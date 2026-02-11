The Edward J. Rottet Jr Memorial Scout Award was recently presented on Feb 1st, to the 2026 recipient, Levi Clauss. Established in 1935, the local scout award is based upon outstanding character and achievement.

Levi Clauss, a senior at Jasper High School, is the son of Phil and Jamie Clauss. He plans to study accounting at Indiana University.

Currently an Eagle Scout who has earned 28 merit badges and the Ad Altare Dei religious award, his Troop leadership positions include Troop Historian. His accolades at Jasper High School include ranking in the top 10% of his class and being elected to the National Honor Society as a junior. He is a 3-year member of the Student Council in addition to being a 4-year member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and 2-year member of the Business Professionals of America also serving as Vice President.

Clauss contributed to the JHS Soccer team for 4 years and is an academic all-state. He led the team as Captain his senior and junior years, and earned Most Valuable Player for the last two seasons; 2024 and 2025. He was Defensive Player of the year 2024. Clauss has also played JHS basketball for 4 years.

Clauss is an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and as a member of Young Life is serving as a Wyldlife Leader. As a member of Venture Crew 185, he has enjoyed high adventure white water rafting and attended the Philmont Scout Trek in New Mexico. A member of Troop 185, his Scoutmaster is Fred Feltner and Crew Leader is Kevin Cox.

More than 80 Scouts and adults attended the presentation event, taking place at the Jasper Knights of Columbus, including Scout Troop 185. Jason Schmitt served as master of ceremonies, and Scouts Grant Durcholz and John Hasenour led the Pledge of Allegiance, Scout Oath, and invocation. Breakfast for the event was prepared by K of C members.

John Seng, an Eagle Scout and adult leader of Troop 185, was guest speaker; recounting his scouting days and being an adult leader. Don Rottet, a cousin of Edward, also spoke regarding Eddie Rottet Jr’s life and the award; talking of Eddie’s leadership as a scout and athlete and Eddie’s family pedigree being a nephew of late Coach Ed Yarborough. His son, John Rottet, announced the award recipient.

Previous Rottet Award recipients attending this presentation included Kurt Hedinger 1982, Dr Steve Hopf 1984, Stan Klein 1986, Doug Aders 1988, Lee Knies 2013, and Blake Knies 2015.

Eddie Rottet, who the award is in memory of, was a Life Scout and star athlete at Jasper who died in 1934 of typhoid fever at the age of 17. He excelled academically, was a leader in extracurricular activities, and excelled in every sport in which he participated. He helped lead Jasper to the final four in the 1934 Indiana high school basketball tournament. When his troop unexpectedly lost its scoutmaster, he responded by assuming the role and expanded activities.

The scouting award was established in 1935 and was awarded every year, except 1958, until 1960. The award was reinstated in 1980 and has been awarded annually since. The Memorial Scout Award is presented to a local scout based upon outstanding character and achievement.