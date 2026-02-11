The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is offering a new license plate design for amateur radio operators in Indiana starting February 13th, 2026.

The Amateur Radio License Plate will be available to Indiana residents who hold a current FCC-issued license to operate an amateur radio station. Each plate will feature the operator’s assigned callsign and is available for passenger vehicles and trucks (11,000 lbs. or less).

Amateur radio operators in Indiana play a significant role in emergency and disaster response. Serving in a volunteer capacity, operators work closely with public safety agencies, emergency management, and the National Weather Service to provide reliable backup communications during severe weather and other emergencies.

The Amateur Radio License Plate serves not only as identification for these volunteers but also as a visible symbol of their public service commitment.

Operators will need to visit a BMV branch to apply for the plate and provide proper documentation regarding their operator’s license. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.