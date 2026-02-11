Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) and Axletree Solutions (“Axletree”) announced the completion of a partnership to, through the implementation of Symmetree by Axletree®, host Old National’s updated SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) architecture. The enhancements provide a new level of highly-secure transaction messaging to ensure end-to-end control and complete transparency of banking transactions.

Symmetree by Axletree® is a centralized integration layer that integrates Old National’s existing systems and global messaging networks. The partnership has produced risk reduction, increased business continuity, and speed of execution. A unified interface provides visibility and control over all global messaging workflows, built-in logic to identify, flag, and correct non-compliant messages before transmission, Swift optimization, and ISO 20022 enablement, among other updates.

The improved highly-secure architecture meets the ISO 20022 mandate, and establishes a scalable foundation for further international growth.

Through Axletree, Old National has access to track international payments in real time, leveraging Swift APIs for the benefit of its customers through an end-to-end secure environment.

Axletree also consulted with Old National on its Bremer Bank integration in the second half of 2025.