The Jasper Police Department is marking the retirement of K9 Mack, whose final working shift will take place Thursday, February 12.

K9 Mack has served the department, the City of Jasper, and the community for seven years alongside his handler, Sgt. Brent Duncan. During his career, Mack played a key role in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, human tracking, and article searches, contributing to countless investigations and public safety efforts.

Department officials say Mack was a dependable and highly skilled partner whose work strengthened law enforcement operations and enhanced community safety throughout his service.

The Jasper Police Department is thanking K9 Mack for his years of dedication and service and wishing him a well-earned, peaceful, and restful retirement.