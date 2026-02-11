West Crawford Elementary School is being recognized at the state and national level after being selected as a recipient of a Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ faculty well-being grant through a partnership between the American Heart Association and the National Football League.

The grant program aims to increase physical activity and support overall wellness for both students and educators, as many young people are not meeting daily movement recommendations. National data from the American Heart Association shows only one in four children ages 6 to 11 get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity each day, with even fewer older youth reaching that goal.

A total of 136 schools nationwide were selected for the grants, including five schools in Indiana. Those Indiana schools collectively received $6,500 in funding. West Crawford Elementary School in Eckerty was the only school selected from Crawford County.

The funding supports Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ programs, along with NFL PLAY 60™ initiatives, which encourage students to move more during the school day while also promoting faculty well-being. The programs focus on building lifelong healthy habits, including physical activity, smart nutrition, stress management, and avoiding tobacco and vaping.

Students and families involved in the programs also learn to recognize the warning signs of heart attack and stroke and are introduced to Hands-Only CPR, a lifesaving skill that can be performed effectively by children as young as 12.

Grant applications for the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge programs are accepted year-round, with another round of grant recipients expected to be announced in April.