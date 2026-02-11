Karen S. Phillips, age 78, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Saturday, February 7, 2026, at her residence.

She was born April 20, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana, to George and Velma (McClellan) Dodd. Karen worked at DMI and Jasper Engines, she was a member of Holland Legion , Huntingburg Eagles and Jasper Moose Lodge where she worked as a bartender. She loved waterfalls, smoking and drinking Mt. Dew; spending time with her granddaughter and great- granddaughter and her dogs Dottie and Arnie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by one daughter, Kelly (fiancé Mick Merkley) Johnson of Indianapolis; one brother, Ronnie (Linda) Dodd of Lynnville; three sisters, Sandy Moody of Owenton, Kentucky, Lee (Robert) Wire of Evansville and Pennie Reinhart of Evansville; one granddaughter, Leslie Renee Root and; one great granddaughter, Lillian Rae Root.

A Celebration of life for Karen Phillips will be at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

