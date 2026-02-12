The Dale Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to attend their 35th Annual “All You Can Eat” Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 7th, 2026 at Christ Community Church of Dale (located at 1 West Elm Street in Dale).

Serving will run from 6 AM to 9:30 AM CST and the breakfast menu will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, and drinks.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Kiwanis member or at the door the morning of the breakfast. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the youth of the community.