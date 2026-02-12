The Jasper Municipal Water Department announced they are currently working on a water main break at College Avenue and Meridian Road.

The affected area is on Meridian Road, just south of Bohnert Park to Third Ave, including water customers on Miller Lane, the VUJC Tech Building, Sunset Citgo, and Ziggi’s Coffee. Water may be turned off, or water pressure may be low while the repairs are being made.

The anticipated time to restore service will be dependent upon the severity of the main break, which could take several hours to repair. The department stated there will be updates made as more information becomes available.

If you have any questions contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.