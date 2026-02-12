SonShine Early Learning Ministry (ELM) Daycare has been selected to receive a $3,500 grant as part of the Spencer County Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The grant was awarded by Sue Kloeck, a member of the Foundation’s County Advisory Board, and is part of a special anniversary initiative recognizing the impact of local nonprofit organizations across Spencer County.

The anniversary grants highlight the role nonprofits play in strengthening the community while marking 30 years of charitable giving by the Spencer County Community Foundation. SonShine ELM Daycare provides faith-based early childhood education and daycare services to families throughout Spencer County, supporting working parents and fostering child development in a Christian environment.

Founded in 1996, the Spencer County Community Foundation works to connect donors with causes that matter and invest in the long-term future of the county. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, each of the Foundation’s 11 County Advisory Board members selected one nonprofit organization to receive a $3,500 grant, showcasing the wide range of services and missions that positively impact Spencer County residents.