Darren C. Patterson of Jasper has been recognized by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) as a Top 1% Producing Mortgage Broker in Indiana for 2025 and has also been named one of the Top 20 Purchase Mortgage Brokers in the state.

United Wholesale Mortgage, the nation’s largest wholesale mortgage lender, awards these distinctions to brokers who demonstrate exceptional production, performance, and commitment to client success within its national broker network. Patterson’s recognition places him among an elite group of mortgage professionals statewide.

The Top 1% Producing Mortgage Broker designation reflects consistent performance and strong production throughout Indiana, while the Top 20 Purchase Mortgage Broker honor highlights Patterson’s focus on helping homebuyers successfully navigate the home purchasing process in a competitive real estate market.

Patterson serves as the mortgage broker and owner of The Mortgage Company of Southern Indiana, Inc., where he provides personalized mortgage guidance for homebuyers and homeowners across the state. A retired U.S. Army senior non-commissioned officer, he is also a veteran advocate and places special emphasis on assisting veterans and working families in achieving homeownership.

UWM representatives recognized Patterson’s dedication to client service, communication, and execution, noting that brokers who earn these honors consistently demonstrate professionalism and a strong commitment to their clients.

Patterson expressed appreciation to United Wholesale Mortgage for the recognition and partnership, and credited clients, real estate professionals, and community partners for their continued trust and collaboration.