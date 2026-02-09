Mabel A. Aders, 77, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Saturday, February 7th at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Mabel was born, June 20, 1948, in St. Meinrad to Hugo and Irene (Schwindel) Greulich. She married Jerry Aders on, August 21, 1965, in St. Meinrad. Mabel was a very proud mother of her six children. She would often comment that the happiest times of her life were when her children were young and close in age. Later in life Mabel loved visits from her adult children and also her grandkids, she would often be at the door filled with excitement before her guest could even knock. She was a very talented quilter and made beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. Mabel enjoyed her plants and flowers, especially those given to her by family and friends. Mabel spent much of her free time reading the bible and praying the Rosary. She was spiritually prepared and had a deep faith in what was to come after her passing.

Mabel is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Aders of St. Meinrad; one son, Ryan Aders of Davis, OK., three daughters, Dawn (Paul) Hoffman of St. Anthony, Gwen (Jason) Hedinger of Mariah Hill and Jody (Mark) Hermann of Grandview; two brothers, Kermit (Cheryle) Greulich of Charlestown, IN. and Darrell (Shirley) Greulich of Ireland; two sisters Inez (Jim) Stetter of Schnellville and Earlene (Charlie) Schaefer of Evanston; a sister in-law, Virginia Greulich of Mariah Hill; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by two sons, Matt and Chad Aders and her brother, Allen Greulich.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 11th at 10:00 AM CT in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at St. Meinrad Catholic Church on Wednesday from 9:00 AM CT until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com