Sheila A. Asbell has officially filed her candidacy for Dubois County Recorder, bringing a record of public service, extensive county government experience, and commitment to the community.

Asbell currently works in the Dubois County Auditor’s Office, where she has gained hands-on experience in document management, public records, and the day-to-day responsibilities of county government. She also previously served three years in the Dubois County Recorder’s Office, providing her with direct knowledge of the office she now seeks to lead.

Her professional background includes ten years with Masterbrand Cabinets in the Credit Department, where she developed strong organizational, financial, and administrative skills. In addition to her public- and private-sector experience, Asbell serves as secretary for Asbell Trucking LLC, a locally based small business.

Active in the community, Asbell is a member of St. Raphael’s Church and the Celestine Community Club. A lifelong Dubois County resident, she graduated from Northeast Dubois High School in 1989 and currently resides in Haysville with her husband, Joey. She has 2 adult children; Emily who lives in Avon, IN and Kale who lives in Celestine, IN in her childhood home.

“I’m running for Recorder because I believe in serving the people of Dubois County with accuracy, transparency, and respect,” Asbell said. “My experience in county government has prepared me to step into this role on day one, and I am committed to ensuring our public records remain secure, accessible, and well-managed.”

Asbell stated she looks forward to meeting voters throughout Dubois County and sharing her vision for a Recorder’s Office that continues to serve the community with professionalism and integrity.