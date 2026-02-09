Oakland City University (OCU) has been identified as outperforming its peer group in key areas including enrollment trends, student persistence, graduation rates, and cost measures, according to the latest Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) report published by the Institute of Education Sciences.

The annual report shows OCU exceeds comparable institutions in student retention and graduation outcomes while maintaining lower overall costs and a more diverse student population. OCU reported a 78 percent student retention rate, surpassing the peer group average of 69 percent. Graduation rates at the university also exceed those of similar institutions.

University leadership attributes these outcomes to a strong academic environment and a campus culture focused on student support and engagement. OCU emphasizes faculty and staff involvement in fostering academic success, personal growth, and a supportive Christian learning community.

The IPEDS data also highlights OCU’s success in graduating minority students at rates significantly higher than peer institutions. Black students at OCU graduate at a rate of 60 percent, compared to 30 percent among peer institutions. Hispanic students graduate at a 60 percent rate, exceeding the peer average of 49 percent. Students identifying as two or more races graduate at a rate of 69 percent, compared to 60 percent among comparable colleges.

Affordability remains a key strength for the university. For the 2024–2025 academic year, OCU’s tuition and fees totaled $27,900, well below the peer group average of $35,523. After accounting for scholarships and grants, the net cost to students averaged $16,437, compared to $23,573 for peer institutions.

The report further indicates OCU enrolls a more diverse student population than similar colleges. The student body includes 14 percent Black students, compared to 10 percent among peer institutions; 10 percent of students identifying as two or more races, compared to 7 percent for peers; and 15 percent international students, far exceeding the peer average of 3 percent. University officials note this level of diversity is particularly notable for a small Christian college located in rural southern Indiana, with students representing 45 countries worldwide.

Oakland City University provides a Christian-centered educational environment focused on academic achievement, personal development, and career readiness. The university is ranked 19th nationally for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report and fourth nationally by OnlineU for its online forensic science degree program. OCU serves a diverse student body that includes 29 percent first-generation college students and distributes more than $13 million annually in financial aid.

The university reports an 88 percent student-athlete success rate and maintains a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio across more than 50 career-focused academic programs. Founded on the motto “Enter to Learn – Go Forth to Serve,” Oakland City University is located at 138 North Lucretia Street in Oakland City, Indiana.

More information is available at www.oak.edu and through OCU’s official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.