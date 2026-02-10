Clarence J. Waninger, 89, of Ferdinand passed away Saturday February 7, 2026 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Clarence was born on September 15, 1936 in Fulda, Indiana to Max and Frances (Kleiser) Waninger. He was united in marriage to Betty Vonderheide on June 13, 1959 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Clarence worked at Kimball and retired after 34 years. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and St. Joseph Sodality. Clarence served both the United States Army and the Indiana National Guard, He was a member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366. He was also a member of The Early Days Tractor Club.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years Betty Vonderheide Waninger. Two sons, Steve (Sharron) Waninger of Jasper, and Randy (Sonya) Waninger of Ferdinand. Two daughters, Karen (Doug) Hale of Indianapolis, and Sandy (Terry) Buchta of Jasper. Eight grandchildren, Justin Waninger, Jessica Goodwin, Rachel Hale, Lauren Buchta, Alyssa Englert, Amanda Schebler, Kasi Stermer and Ciera Niemeier. Thirteen great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Anna Mae Peters of Fulda, and Agnes Witte of Huntingburg. Two brothers, Norman Waninger of Huntingburg and Bobby (Diane) Waninger of Lamar. Two sisters-in-law, Carol Waninger of Fulda, and Hilda Waninger of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Frances Waninger, four brothers, Dennis, Frank, Edgar, and Alvin Waninger, and one sister, Pauline Gogel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday February 12th at 11:00 AM EDT in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 will conduct military services. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM EDT. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.