The 21st annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Health & Lifestyle Expo is set to be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper on Friday, February 20th, 2026, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

This event is designed to showcase the products and services of the businesses in the Jasper and Dubois County area to let those attending know of the businesses that exist right in Dubois County (as well as a few from out of the area).

Over 40 companies will be vendors showcasing their products and services, performing demonstrations, and giving a chance to win prizes.

The Jasper Chamber will also have an entrance table where you can register for a $200 cash prize, and there are other prizes that will be given away at the end of the event.