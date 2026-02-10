The 41st Annual Meeting and Symposium of the Indiana German Heritage Society, in cooperation with the IUI Max Kade German-American Center, Jasper Deutscher Verein, and Jasper-Pfaffenweiler Sister Cities, will present the “German-American Experience in Dubois County” at the Dubois County Museum on March 14th and 15th, 2026.

On Saturday, March 14th, registration will begin at 8:30 AM followed by a welcome by IGHS President Brian Griesemer at 9 AM and the annual membership meeting.

At 10 AM, there will be words of welcome to Jasper, a Proclamation by Mayor Dean Vonderheide and Mayor Elect Ryan Craig. Ron, and Don Flick, originally from Jasper, will present “Father Kundek Story/German Heritage – History Dubois Co.”. Laura Grammer will also present the “Preserving and Celebrating German Heritage 45+ Years in Action” of the Jasper Deutscher Verein, with a catered lunch offered afterward.

Mary Leah Siegel will begin the afternoon with the “Jasper-Pfaffenweiler Sister Cities Story – 40 Years of German Heritage in Action”. Then the film “Banished to Paradise” will be shown at 1:45 PM with a presentation by Diane Hoppenjans “Story of the Ferdinand Christmas Pyramid-25 years in the Making” afterward.

The group will later attend Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a tour and visit to the Kundek Statue, Baumann Cross, and Kundek Grave. The day will end with a German buffet dinner at the Schnitzelbank and socializing.

On Sunday, March 15th, attendees will meet at the Museum at 9 AM and have a tour of the Museum, see a Stone Carver’s demonstration, and Joe Rohleder will present the story of the Schaeffer Barn and Alexander Schoolhouse. The group will afterward board a bus for a historical sightseeing tour of Jasper including the Jasper Mural and Maypole, Alexander Schoolhouse, Schaeffer Barn, Alexander Schoolhouse, Jasper Train Depot/ 40th Anniversary Monument, Jasper Mill, Parklands-Cemetery Stone.

The event will wrap up by returning to the Dubois County Museum for lunch and closing comments by IGHS President Brian Griesemer.

This event is open to the public and you do not need to be a member of any of the organizing groups to attend.

General registration to attend is $25, with the catered lunch on Saturday and Sunday each costing $17.50 individually, and the German Buffet on Saturday evening at the Schnitzelbank priced at $40. The total cost for registration, both day’s catered lunches, and the German Buffet on Saturday night, is $100 per person.

Checks can be made payable to “Indiana German Heritage Society” and mailed to: IGHS Annual Meeting, 401 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online registration is also available at: ighs.org/2026-annual-meeting.html.

For more information, contact Giles R. Hoyt, IUI Max Kade Center, by phone at 317-253-9509, or by email at ghoyt@iui.edu.