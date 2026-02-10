Darlene Delores Eckert, age 85, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

She was born March 26, 1940, in Jasper, Indiana, to Linus and Genevieve (Vonderschmitt) Schmidt; and married Eugene “Red” Eckert on March 4, 1961, at St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg. Darlene worked as a beautician for 60+ years and was the owner of Darlene’s Beauty Shop. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; and enjoyed playing cards, crafting and baking. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene “Red” Eckert; and daughter, Tami Eckert.

She is survived by her son, Tony (Donna) Eckert of Huntingburg; daughter, Erica (Matt) Heflin of Tell City; sister, Joan (Tom) Wagner of Indianapolis; brother, Terry (Carolyn) Schmidt of Jasper; and three grandchildren, Sidney, Emily and Harley.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Friday, February 13, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Visitation for Darlene Eckert will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

