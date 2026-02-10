The Rotary Club of Dubois County will host a Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, March 19, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus CTIM Building. The event will feature a timely and engaging discussion on the state of healthcare, led by top executives from Deaconess Health System.

The luncheon will welcome Deaconess Health System Chief Executive Officer Shawn McCoy and Chief Administrative Officer of Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, Keith Miller. Together, they will share insights on healthcare trends at the local, regional, and state levels, along with the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare.

Shawn McCoy

Shawn McCoy brings more than 30 years of experience with Deaconess Health System, beginning his career as an industrial engineering intern and advancing through numerous leadership roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Appointed CEO in 2017, McCoy has helped guide Deaconess into a leading healthcare system and currently serves as the 2026 Board Chair of the Indiana Hospital Association, where he champions access to high-quality care across Indiana.

Keith Miller

Keith Miller’s career reflects a deep commitment to patient care and operational excellence. As CAO of Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, he oversees administrative operations while bringing experience from previous roles as CEO of Lawrence County Memorial Hospital and executive positions at Daviess Community Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent. A former flight paramedic, Miller also holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in Health Services from the University of Southern Indiana.

The cost to attend the event is $20 per person, including lunch, and advanced registration is required. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Community Grants Project, which supports local nonprofits and initiatives aimed at improving quality of life throughout the county.

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the club on Facebook at facebook.com/RotaryClubofDuboisCounty/.